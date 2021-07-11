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Luciferase being picked up - glowing in the dark - graphene oxide will do that - Mirror
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627 views • July 11, 2021
Original: https://www.bitchute.com/video/z9qhHjembXT5/; Channel: Jim_Crenshaw; First published at 00:20 UTC on July 10th, 2021.
Read the comments bellow:
My comment: A Russian Saint, Otrok Veaceslav, said that the Mark of the Beast will make people glow in the dark and under UV light.
His comment: "They are magnetic, they can light up light bulbs and they glow in the dark now. Safe and effective? No. Just effective."
Watch the movie Bloodshot from my channel.
Read the comments bellow:
My comment: A Russian Saint, Otrok Veaceslav, said that the Mark of the Beast will make people glow in the dark and under UV light.
His comment: "They are magnetic, they can light up light bulbs and they glow in the dark now. Safe and effective? No. Just effective."
Watch the movie Bloodshot from my channel.
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