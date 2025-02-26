Tivon from FTWProject.com walks us through the history of AI.

The concept of Artificial Intelligence was theorized by British mathematical Alan Turing “Computing Machinery and Intelligence” (1912-1954).

1956 Dartmouth College professor John McCarthy led a research group conference to precisely describe a machine that can actually simulate intelligence “thinking machines”.

- This work led to the founding and using of the term Artificial Intelligence.

1960s-1970s Groundwork

1966 The first chatbot called Eliza was created by MIT Computer Scientist Joseph Weizenbaum.

1972 ‘Shakey the Robot’ developed at Stanford Research Initiative, incorporating concepts of robotics, sensors and TV camera to navigate different environments

1986 First self-driving car developed by German scientist Ernst Dickmann.

1996 Deep Blue Chess Challenge against champion Gary Kasparov

2012 Neural Networks - data processing that functions in a manner similar to the human brain.

- Hinton joined Google in 2013 and left in 2023 warning about the dangers of generative AI.

Space X and Starlink

- 2002 A space venture with the long-term goal of colonizing Mars.

- The first private company to send a craft to the International Space Station.

- This network with its potential for expanded LEO broadband connectivity will provide new possibilities for AI applications such as, satellite to ground smartphone reception, remote health care or supporting autonomous systems (irrigation drones, etc.).

Tesla Automotive

- 2003 Founded by Elon and two other men, later became CEO in 2008. The Model 3 being the most popular electric car in production today with over one million units sold globally.

History of EV Incidents and AI

“Report: Tesla Autopilot Involved in 736 Crashes since 2019” (Ongoing Investigation by National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, NHTSA)

(Car and Driver)

“Tesla Has the Highest Fatal Accident Rate of All Auto Brands, Study Finds”

(Road & Track)

“First issued recall of 2025 affecting over 200,000 vehicles in the US and Canada”

(driveteslacanada.ca)

OPEN AI

- 2015 Founded by Elon Musk and Sam Altman.

- Company had both non-profit and for-profit structures, although its initial core AI products was accessible to the public.

- 2018 Elon left in 2018 to later found a new AI venture.

- The company would later have to adopt a for-profit model and raise more capital and offer closed-source solutions to realize AGI. Collaboration with Microsoft.

- Legal challenges between Musk and Altman over privatizing OpenAI

Neuralink

- 2016 Founded as a research endeavor to create brain-machine interfaces (BMIs).

- BMI chips will be implanted directly into the brain.

- Size of a large coin with tiny wires.

- FDA granted company approval for human testing in 2023 after rejecting it the previous year.

- Neuralink hopes it can help patients that suffer from debilitating neurological problems by using their minds to operate a cursor or keyboard.

- Chance for infection is a risk along with inflammation of the brain. Implant needs to be recharged.

-Noland Arbaugh is the first to get Elon Musk’s brain device. At one point, 85% of neural link fibers

has already detached from the brain sites.

GROK AI (competitor to OpenAI ?)

-Is a generative AI chatbot developed by an Elon Musk startup ‘XAI’.

-It was launched in 2023.

-You have to be a paid subscriber on the X to access its features.

-GROK has a large language model the enables advanced internets search, image creation, generating/analyzing text

-Although it is seen as a competitor to OPENAI the API (Application Programming Interface) for GROK allows for interoperability with OpenAI and Anthropic software development kits.

Stargate AI

- Stargate AI Project is a $500bn initiative that was announced by President Trump on 21st January 2025.

- Over the next 4 years a new OpenAI infrastructure will be built in the United States with the promise of hundreds of thousands of jobs.

- Oracle (Larry Ellison), OpenAI (Sam Altman), and Japanese technology company Softbank (Masayoshi Son) will form the new venture.

- The project will also pull from the resources and collaboration of ARM, Microsoft, and NVIDIA.

- Elon Musk or his ventures were not mentioned in the announcement

