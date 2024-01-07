Please see re-formatted upload @ https://www.brighteon.com/e51caa4d-9410-4c38-bc6c-5b1b08737c0e

What Happened To Leaders In Countries Who Wouldn't Accept Their People Being Vaccinated?

Jan. 5, 2024

"Coincidences" always seem to favor the globalists.

They were all against and forbid the Covid vaccination coming into their country.

We published an article speculating that Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated to usher in vaccines into his country. By "heat," I'm not talking about the standard trolls or Twitter DMs. The site was hit by a massive wave of hack attempts that failed miserably. Praise God and thank you to my security firm!

The attacks are likely to ramp up after this article is released as it details the events surrounding two other world leaders who happen to have died to allow for Covid vaccines to be brought into their countries. Nobody other than Free West Media is covering it thus far; I searched even the fringiest sites I could find for a hint of speculation and it was notably missing. Maybe they don't know. Yet. Maybe they're fearful of the same types of attacks we suffered. Either way, we're ready to spread the word.

"Haiti, Burundi and Tanzania have something in common. Their presidents rejected covid-19 vaccines. Another thing they have in common is that all those Presidents have all died mysteriously." ~Anonymous

~Mazi Nnamdi Ossai (@andyonyebiafra) July 28, 2021

Coincidence? Three presidents dead after blocking distribution of Covid vaccines

The leaders of three different countries died after having stopped the distribution of the experimental Covid-19 jabs. All three countries took the decision to distribute the vaccines to their citizens only after their leaders passed away.

One of them was Haitian President Jovenel Moise, who was assassinated at his home in Port-au-Prince.

https://newsrescue.com/five-presidents-who-opposed-covid-vaccines-have-conveniently-died-been-replaced-by-pro-vaxxers

