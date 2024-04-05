ELI-10B: America in End Time Prophecy / The Apocalypse is here! - part 2, f/Pastor Eli James

America in End Time Bible Prophecy / Eclipse 2024 - The Passover of the remnant f/Pastor Eli James. This is a MUST SEE presentation. Pastor Eli James joins Professor Truth for almost 3 hours of Truth that can literally help your soul escape Hell and the deceptions of our Prison Planet. Focus is on the Prophetic Significance of the 2024 Eclipse, but also a deep dive into America in Bible prophecy. This is a game changer teaching for the True Remnant. If you want to be protected by the New Testament Passover, you need to understand what is taught in this video. SHARE with the Lost World heading to perdition. Professor Truth

Eurofolk radio: http://eurofolkradio.com

Eli James - Prophetic significance of 2024 eclipse: http://eurofolkradio.com/2024/04/01/bl-update-on-the-prophetic-significance-of-the-april-eclipse/

Slides: https://d.pr/v/TKdXhW