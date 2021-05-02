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Has Monsanto Made You A Victim?
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242 views • May 02, 2021
(https://mealbetix.com) Monsanto is the leading cause of all chronic illness on earth and the second leading cause of all chronic illness on earth is pesticides, herbicides, chemical fertilizers and artificial chemicals, yet every 'healthcare professional' will tell you the cause is 'your genes'! This lie works on all the brainwashed, but not on those who can still see the truth. Ready to heal your whole body? https://MealBetix.com
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