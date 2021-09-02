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Attorney Explains How to Avoid Forced COVID Injections at School & Work
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440 views • September 02, 2021
Worried about COVID shots mandated by your employer or educational institution? There may be a way out, chief attorney Ryan Mclane with Family Freedom Endeavor tells The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this episode of Conversations that Matter. Among other tactics, you may be able to claim a religious exemption from the injection. Mclane explains the details, as well as concerns about liability, state and federal law, and so much more.
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