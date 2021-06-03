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Tips and Tricks to Finding Quality Protein Powders
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92 views • June 03, 2021
What makes a protein powder high quality? There are three layers to dive into when figuring this out. The type of protein should be the first thing you evaluate. There are protein supplements from countless sources these days. You have whey, casein, pea, beef, soy, hemp, egg, rice, and many more. So what makes one source better than another? Generally it’s the amino acid profile that each source brings to the table. Luckily many products these days list out that profile right on the label.
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