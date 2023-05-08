The Hebrew Roots Movement-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-MAY 7 2023

Understanding the Recent Hebrew Roots Movement Which Urges a Return to First Century Judaism. They Forget That the Blessings of Abraham Are Come Through the Promise, and the Law ("Added Later Because of Transgressions") Did Not Come Until Moses - 500 years later. In the Least, the HRM Takes Total Focus From Jesus Christ (Who is Our Passover, Our All-in-All). In Greater Portions, It Inserts Weak and Beggarly Elements That Debase the Simplicity of the Gospel of the Grace of God, Even As First-Century Judaizers Sought to Do.

