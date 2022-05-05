The Life and Times of Daniel the Prophet

Daniel was a man called to serve God in a strange, unexpected and frightening way.Daniel was a teenager who was taken captive by Babylonian army in the year 605 B.C. He would be used by God to record important prophecies concerning the course of human history from the fall of Israel through to the end of age and the return of the Messiah.Hit the LIKE button 👍 to help more people see this messageQUESTION -- Have a question about This Message... Other Bible Questions... or Anything Else? Post in comments section of this video!-----Locate a UCG meeting near you------🎪 Find our podcast here:In the eyes of the watching world YHWH was broken and defeated... Daniel's purpose and calling was to speak the truth to these powerful rulers... Do not mistake YHWH's discipline upon Israel for weakness on His part... YHWH the god of Abraham, Issac, Jacob, and Daniel remains the almighty God... He is supreme over all.Daniel was a man called to serve God in a strange, unexpected and frightening way.Who knows what you or I might face in the years ahead…Through it all Daniel was able top remain faithful to God and true to himself.Read this message on our blog:Photos by Unknown author is licensed under CC BY-NC.​