Psalm 15 Outlines 10 Ways To Conduct Your Life

Psalm 15: The Character of Those Who May Dwell with the Lord

A Psalm of David.

1Lord, who may abide in Your tabernacle? Who may dwell in Your holy hill? 2He who walks uprightly, And works righteousness, And speaks the truth in his heart; 3He who does not backbite with his tongue, Nor does evil to his neighbor, Nor does he take up a reproach against his friend; 4In whose eyes a vile person is despised, But he honors those who fear the Lord; He who swears to his own hurt and does not change; 5He who does not put out his money at usury, Nor does he take a bribe against the innocent. He who does these things shall never be moved.