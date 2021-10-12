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REMEMBER FRED PYE? THIS IS HIS STORY AFTER 3 MONTHS OF A LIVING HELL - HORRIFIC VACCINE INJURY
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316 views • October 12, 2021
The story of Fred Pye three months of living hell . . . horrific jab injury after taking MODERNA Jab . . . this is so sad . . . there needs to be some action taken NOW against all those behind these kills shots, mandating and pushing the kill shots; and some serious accountability for this terrible genocide against humanity . . .
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