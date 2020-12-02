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PANDEMIC TRUTH WARRIOR 10
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57 views • December 02, 2020
This is a brilliant documentary surrounding the massive corruption and destruction of a very brave and courageous woman [Dr. Judy Mikovits] who has exposed Dr. Fauci and many others who are behind the biggest LIE this world has been told and it's time the world knows the truth.
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