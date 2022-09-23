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BOMBSHELL 💣 LEAKED AUDIO FROM HUNTER’S LAPTOP REVEALS WHO’S REALLY CALLING THE SHOTS FOR TATERTOT📲
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
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1108 views • September 23, 2022

https://conservativesnews.com/bombshell-leaked-audio-from-hunters-laptop-reveals-whos-really-calling-the-shots-for-joe/2022/09/22/

It’s obvious to all of us (and the entire planet) that Joe Biden is being controlled by the radical leftist scumbags in the Socialist/Democrat party.

Biden is demented and again- everyone knows it.

The dude has always been a freaking whack-job but if you compare Biden from the past to how he is now it’s night and day.

He used to believe that marriage was between a man and a woman- not anymore.

He used to push for secure borders and building the wall- again, not anymore.

He is a completely different person than he used to be with the exception of being a pompous, ignorant a-hole.

So why has Biden done a 180 on basically pro American?

Other than being demented there’s more to it.

The answer is that someone else is calling the shots.

And the people who are doing this are completely unqualified for their positions in his administration and have a radical leftist agenda.

Who’s calling the shots for DEMENTED Joe Biden?
We all know damn well that JoeBama is completely incoherent, incompetent, a complete embarrassment to America and the shots are being called by Obama and the DEEP STATE.

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