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Trump Knew & Drunken Pelosi wants to blow up Russian Tanks
Palbulletin
Palbulletin
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60 views • March 17, 2022
We talk about a number of political stories including the ongoing war between Russian and Ukraine. President Donald Trump predicted a lot of what is happening right now and a younger version of himself speaks the truth. We also see video of an alleged drunk House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as she nervously tells the world that we need to start blowing up miles of Russian tanks. In addition Lindsey Graham continues to want to have Russian President Putin assassinated. We discuss these stories and more in this latest episode.

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trumpnewspoliticsrussiacongresspelosiputinukrainebombingzelenskylindsey-graham
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