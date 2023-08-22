Actual footage of a Directed Energy Attack in Maui Hawaii
449 views
•
Published 16 hours ago
•
Actual footage of a Directed Energy Attack like what was used in Maui Hawaii
Keywords
attackhawaiidewmaui
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos