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WAR is the next distraction from the collapsing COVID narrative
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64 views • February 28, 2022
WAR is the next distraction from the collapsing COVID narrative
This war is brought to you by the Globalists to distract you from the Freedom movements around the world against the collapsing Covid narrative. Why did Russia not takeout Ukraine's command and control as SOP prior to the invasion and left the cellular and internet services operational. Why else - to livestream it on social media for your entertainment.
Meanwhile the WHO is implementing a global vaccine (and social credit) passport.
https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/w-h-o-launches-global-vaccine-passport/
and in Canada the banks are launching a digital ID (to control your access to banking)
https://cba.ca/Assets/CBA/Documents/Files/Article%20Category/PDF/paper-2018-embracing-digital-id-in-canada-en.pdf
Move on. Nothing to see here
AND Come on Mike ... If Putin was even a 1/10 as bad as the NATO/Western pedo filth, he would have already taken over most of the EU. Putin has stopped WW3 several times over the last 15 years. And just where have all the.lies from Russia and Putin been? I haven't heard anything that I can say is blatant lie.
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z61PzHIVQ2Bi/
This war is brought to you by the Globalists to distract you from the Freedom movements around the world against the collapsing Covid narrative. Why did Russia not takeout Ukraine's command and control as SOP prior to the invasion and left the cellular and internet services operational. Why else - to livestream it on social media for your entertainment.
Meanwhile the WHO is implementing a global vaccine (and social credit) passport.
https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/w-h-o-launches-global-vaccine-passport/
and in Canada the banks are launching a digital ID (to control your access to banking)
https://cba.ca/Assets/CBA/Documents/Files/Article%20Category/PDF/paper-2018-embracing-digital-id-in-canada-en.pdf
Move on. Nothing to see here
AND Come on Mike ... If Putin was even a 1/10 as bad as the NATO/Western pedo filth, he would have already taken over most of the EU. Putin has stopped WW3 several times over the last 15 years. And just where have all the.lies from Russia and Putin been? I haven't heard anything that I can say is blatant lie.
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z61PzHIVQ2Bi/
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