Under Suspicion - Chapter 46
Sanctuary of the Chosen Audiobook

New Chapter Every Day!


Early the next morning, David came by the apartment, picked up Ari and the tape he and Yakov had made the night before, and drove him to Mossad headquarters in Tel Aviv. Wondering why it was required, Ari brought along the suitcase with two weeks’ change of clothing that he’d been told to pack. David looked grim but seemed unwilling or unable to explain his somber mood.


“Don’t say anything about being allowed to stay at your apartment last night,” David began as soon as they were in the car.


