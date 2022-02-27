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Did Jewish President Zelensky Conspire With His Zionist Masters to Genocide His Ukrainian Citizenry?
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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193 views • February 27, 2022
Excerpt From - Revisionist Historians for World Peace: "There’s something very wrong with the meticulously engineered war in Ukraine! First, it’s now clear that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was contracted by his Zionist masters to provoke this highly staged war with Russia. All of the proof is right here in plain sight."

I have never trusted an actor/comedian in the President's role of Ukraine and the fact that he is a graduate of Klaus Schwab's World Economic Forum's 'Young Leadership' program gives me confirmation that he is not to be trusted, especially in a leadership role while engaged in a 'manufactured war' with Vladimir Putin and Russia.


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https://stateofthenation.co/?p=107827

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