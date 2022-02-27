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Did Jewish President Zelensky Conspire With His Zionist Masters to Genocide His Ukrainian Citizenry?
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193 views • February 27, 2022
Excerpt From - Revisionist Historians for World Peace: "There’s something very wrong with the meticulously engineered war in Ukraine! First, it’s now clear that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was contracted by his Zionist masters to provoke this highly staged war with Russia. All of the proof is right here in plain sight."
I have never trusted an actor/comedian in the President's role of Ukraine and the fact that he is a graduate of Klaus Schwab's World Economic Forum's 'Young Leadership' program gives me confirmation that he is not to be trusted, especially in a leadership role while engaged in a 'manufactured war' with Vladimir Putin and Russia.
Related video:
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A Monument to Corruption: Viktor Yanukovych's Palace Three Years Later
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6eX2qce3W5I
Related link:
https://stateofthenation.co/?p=107827
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I have never trusted an actor/comedian in the President's role of Ukraine and the fact that he is a graduate of Klaus Schwab's World Economic Forum's 'Young Leadership' program gives me confirmation that he is not to be trusted, especially in a leadership role while engaged in a 'manufactured war' with Vladimir Putin and Russia.
Related video:
UATV YouTube
A Monument to Corruption: Viktor Yanukovych's Palace Three Years Later
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6eX2qce3W5I
Related link:
https://stateofthenation.co/?p=107827
Please follow me on Social Media
Contact me: [email protected]
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda5...
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNd...
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/glob...
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gl...
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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