COVID: A MANUFACTURED ILLUSION - DR. DAVID MARTIN INTERVIEWED BY REINER FUELLMICH, JUNE 21, 2021

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A VERY important video! – David Martin and his team have reviewed over 4,000 patents and have uncovered hard evidence of the dreadful scam that's been imposed upon the people of world. SARS-CoV-2 is not novel... there is no pandemic.. there are no variants. There IS a campaign of coercion & terror to address a stated objective. "There was no novel Coronavirus. Check of gene sequence vs all patent records showed not novel since 1999! There are 120 patented pieces of evidence showing total fallacy of claim 'novel'!
https://catherineedwards.life/aiovg_videos/a-manufactured-illusion-dr-david-martin-with-reiner-fuellmich-9-7-21/