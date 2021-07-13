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COVID: A MANUFACTURED ILLUSION - DR. DAVID MARTIN INTERVIEWED BY REINER FUELLMICH, JUNE 21, 2021
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844 views • July 13, 2021
Jim Fetzer

6730 subscribers


A VERY important video! – David Martin and his team have reviewed over 4,000 patents and have uncovered hard evidence of the dreadful scam that's been imposed upon the people of world. SARS-CoV-2 is not novel... there is no pandemic.. there are no variants. There IS a campaign of coercion & terror to address a stated objective. "There was no novel Coronavirus. Check of gene sequence vs all patent records showed not novel since 1999! There are 120 patented pieces of evidence showing total fallacy of claim 'novel'!

https://catherineedwards.life/aiovg_videos/a-manufactured-illusion-dr-david-martin-with-reiner-fuellmich-9-7-21/
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vaccinenihpatentshivcomputerfaucijim fetzerrecord1999injectioncoronavirusantraxdr david martindr reiner fuellmich
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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