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THIS HAS HAPPENED BEFORE Swine Flu Scare of 1976
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92 views • November 13, 2021
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The Swine Flu Mass (Fluid) Program was stopped after just 30 deaths and 500 adverse reactions. What we are seeing today is eerily similar to what happened in 1976...but far worse.
When will we learn from the past?
The Swine Flu Mass (Fluid) Program was stopped after just 30 deaths and 500 adverse reactions. What we are seeing today is eerily similar to what happened in 1976...but far worse.
When will we learn from the past?
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