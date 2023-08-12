Create New Account
Governor Josh Green on Maui fires, curfews, FEMA and 6uilding 6ack 6etter.
Liberty Press
Just last month, Governor Green represented Hawaiʻi at two key events at the 2023 United Nations High-Level Political Forum, the only U.S. state leader to do so. Green highlighted the state's local implementation of the UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).


https://hawaii2050.hawaii.gov/

https://hawaii2050.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/FINAL-Hawaii-2050-Sustainability-Plan-web-1.pdf

https://governor.hawaii.gov/newsroom/office-of-the-governor-news-release-recap-of-governor-green-at-the-u-n-presenting-hawai%CA%BBi-sustainability-update/

https://www.un.org/sustainabledevelopment/sustainable-development-goals/

https://sustainabledevelopment.un.org/content/documents/21252030%20Agenda%20for%20Sustainable%20Development%20web.pdf

https://events.govtech.com/Hawaii-Digital-Government-Summit.html


https://www.LibertyPress.video

Keywords
hawaiimauijoshgreen

