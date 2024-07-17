BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Sovereign Sisters Podcast | Episode 23 | Food Wars: Battling for a Healthier Future
Sovereign Sisters
Sovereign Sisters
10 views • 9 months ago

Let's delve into the complex and often turbulent landscape of our current food system as addressing pressing issues that impact our food supply chain, from mysterious fires at food processing facilities to governmental actions targeting independent farmers. What are the ramifications of these disruptions on our food security and the measures being taken to address them?

Join me as we navigate the battle for a healthier, more resilient future in our food systems. As a concerned consumer or just curious about the state of our food supply, "Food Wars" offers insights and perspectives that will help you feel empowered and stay sovereign.

Keywords
organicfoodwarsangelaatkinschemicalfreesovereigncast
