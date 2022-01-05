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Stop Drugging Children - Now! Dr. Breggin's Simple Truth 9
Peter R Breggin MD HISTORY
Peter R Breggin MD HISTORYCheckmark Icon
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1026 views • January 05, 2022
Originally posted to YouTube on Mar 4, 2015. This video had 17,498 views and 521 likes.

Simple Truth Series @ https://breggin.com/video-series/ ... This is the third and final in a series of three videos about children and psychiatry drugs. Psychiatrist Peter R. Breggin MD describes why it’s time to consider a ban on giving any psychiatric diagnoses and drugs to children. For too many children, it leads to the destruction of their lives. This is straight-talk science. For more information see Dr. Breggin's professional webpage http://www.breggin.com and his books, including huis two most recent books, Psychiatric Drug Withdrawal: A Guide for Prescribers, Therapists, Patients and Their Families and Guilt, Shame and Anxiety: Understanding and Overcoming Negative Emotion.
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antidepressantsadhddepressionpharmaceuticalsocdalternativesstimulants
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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