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Stop Drugging Children - Now! Dr. Breggin's Simple Truth 9
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1026 views • January 05, 2022
Originally posted to YouTube on Mar 4, 2015. This video had 17,498 views and 521 likes.
Simple Truth Series @ https://breggin.com/video-series/ ... This is the third and final in a series of three videos about children and psychiatry drugs. Psychiatrist Peter R. Breggin MD describes why it’s time to consider a ban on giving any psychiatric diagnoses and drugs to children. For too many children, it leads to the destruction of their lives. This is straight-talk science. For more information see Dr. Breggin's professional webpage http://www.breggin.com and his books, including huis two most recent books, Psychiatric Drug Withdrawal: A Guide for Prescribers, Therapists, Patients and Their Families and Guilt, Shame and Anxiety: Understanding and Overcoming Negative Emotion.
Simple Truth Series @ https://breggin.com/video-series/ ... This is the third and final in a series of three videos about children and psychiatry drugs. Psychiatrist Peter R. Breggin MD describes why it’s time to consider a ban on giving any psychiatric diagnoses and drugs to children. For too many children, it leads to the destruction of their lives. This is straight-talk science. For more information see Dr. Breggin's professional webpage http://www.breggin.com and his books, including huis two most recent books, Psychiatric Drug Withdrawal: A Guide for Prescribers, Therapists, Patients and Their Families and Guilt, Shame and Anxiety: Understanding and Overcoming Negative Emotion.
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