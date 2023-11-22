💥 Niagara Falls explosion: Blast at US-Canada border closes Rainbow Bridge
Footage from the scene appears to show a car entering the US from Canada via the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls and shows damage to the checkpoint. Smoke is seen bellowing from the sky. It is unclear if anyone was injured during the incident.
An uncomfirmed police radio scanner said a "vehicle drove into Rainbow Bridge that caused an explosion, and that there is a separate bomb threat at the Peace Bridge currently."
