Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - October 12, 2023

Episode 2127 - Ted prays peace for the listeners after a 15 minute segment on who’s running the circus show. Is Trumps Gods anointed one? Is QAnon king? The far right road show discussed. AI generates Mickey Mouse flying 911 plane. Remdesivir law suits begin. Will 2 million die in Gaza? This is an intense must listen broadcast! It is a green show…please send it everywhere.
