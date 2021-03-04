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Did Messiah's family believe in Him?
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11 views • March 04, 2021
Due to the early attempts to remove Messiah's family from favor, the narrative representing them as unbelieving and unhelpful in Messiah's ministry was generated. Even today this negative view of Messiah's family is still accepted by many. Yet, there are only a couple of passages in the Gospels that can be used to put Messiah's family in a negative light. Its time to shine a positive light on those passages, revealing Yeshua's family for the pillars of the true faith that all early believers recognized them to be.
Tsiyon Road Radio: https://tsiyon.org (Scripture study, worship and more)
Tsiyon Tabernacle: https://tsiyon.net (community for the faithful remnant)
TruthPoint Videos: https://truthpoint.info (daily live streams)
Amazon Author Page: https://www.amazon.com/Eliyahu-ben-David/e/B002E9951K
Tsiyon Road Radio: https://tsiyon.org (Scripture study, worship and more)
Tsiyon Tabernacle: https://tsiyon.net (community for the faithful remnant)
TruthPoint Videos: https://truthpoint.info (daily live streams)
Amazon Author Page: https://www.amazon.com/Eliyahu-ben-David/e/B002E9951K
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