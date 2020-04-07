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LA mayor says ‘snitches get rewards’ if they report neighbors’ COVID violations!!
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67 views • April 07, 2020
The mayor of Los Angeles has urged citizens to “snitch” on businesses that violate the city’s stay-at-home order, and has promised “rewards” for those who do so.
“If any non-essential businesses continue to operate in violation of the stay at home order, we’re going to act to enforce the safer at home order and ensure their compliance,” said Mayor Eric Garcetti.
“If any non-essential businesses continue to operate in violation of the stay at home order, we’re going to act to enforce the safer at home order and ensure their compliance,” said Mayor Eric Garcetti.
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