Congressman Thomas Massie - about Trump's intensions of Military action on Venezuela

Congressman Thomas Massie:
'Do we truly believe that Nicolás Maduro will be replaced by a modern day George Washington? How did that work out in Cuba, Libya, Iraq or Syria?
Previous presidents told us to go to war over weapons of mass destruction that did not exist.
Now it's the same playbook, except we're told that drugs are the WMDs. This is about oil and regime change.'