UK PM Truss Resigns; Meloni Sworn In; Alberta’s New Premier Apologizes to Unvaxxed 10/23/22

Truss Out, Meloni In Italy, and Alberta’s got a New Sheriff in TownThis week Liz Truss, became the UK’s shortest running Prime Minister, leading the commonwealth for just 45 days before resigning. What was really behind her resignation? She was in a power struggle, having failed to fight off a counter-revolution/coup, by the globalist, Europhile establishment of her part, who deeply objected to her pro-border control, low-tax policies.As one female world leader goes out, another comes in. Giorgia Meloni made history as she was sworn in as Italy’s first female Italian Prime Minister. She leads a trifecta of conservative leaning parties that Italians voted in, to combat high inflation and illegal migration- as well as usher in traditional family values. She has told one of her fellow leaders in the coalition to “keep his mouth shut” on Ukraine when a private conversation of Berlusconi (center-right Forza Italia party) leaked of him bashing NATO.

In Canada, another female Conservative leader has just been elected to run Alberta’s government as Premier and she is coming in hot. Danielle Smith was asked when apologies would be made to the unvaccinated, “I can apologize right now. I’m deeply sorry for anyone who was inappropriately subjected to discrimination as a result of their vaccine status…“ She also slammed the World Economic Forum, saying she is pulling Alberta out of dealings with them and firing the medical tyrants that brought Alberta in line with them in the first place. What a first week on the job.

Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orbán, made comments on his recently created Twitter account on Wednesday saying, “They tell me Russian gas is bad. They tell me we should stop buying it. But nobody tells us how to replace Russian gas.” All of that and much more ahead! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/uk-pm-truss-resigns-albertas-new-premier-apologizes-to-unvaxxed/

NEW!!! AMAZING body and CBD products!!!



For Regular products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC

For HEMP/CBD Products: https://obe.organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC

Every purchase with promo code "RC" benefits both Resistance Chicks & HisGlory Ministries!

Resistance Chicks



P.O. Box 107



Milford, OH 45150



E-mail: [email protected]



Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Clouthub: Resistance Chicks Channel 1620



Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET



Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%



Shop https://www.brighteonstore.com/collections/resistance-chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!



Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com



Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%!



Capital Punishment Purchase Capitol Punishment from HisGlory.TV