💥Russian Tornado-S systems are striking Ukrainian logistics along the Seversky Donets and Oskol rivers - clip 1

💥🇺🇦 Russian Tornado-S systems are striking Ukrainian logistics along the Seversky Donets and Oskol rivers.
Precision salvos from MLRS units have hit key enemy crossings.
➡️Two guided rockets destroyed a pontoon bridge near Raygorodok.
➡️Another two destroyed a makeshift crossing near Petrovka.