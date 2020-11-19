© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ted Cruz explains the 'good news' in Trump's election battle
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
151 views • November 19, 2020
Senator Ted Cruz tells Glenn that mail-in ballots are typically disqualified during recounts at a far higher rate than in-person, Election Day ones. He explains why this is 'good news' for Trump, even though the president DOES have an uphill battle to overturn several states.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.