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A Thousand Years as One Day
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11 views • January 09, 2022
Have you ever heard that expression? One day with the Lord is as a thousand years, and a thousand years as one day?
It is a teaching that is found in 2 Peter 3. But Peter didn't pull that from thin air. He was quoting from the Book of Jubilees
For More Content Like this:
https://christopherenoch.org
It is a teaching that is found in 2 Peter 3. But Peter didn't pull that from thin air. He was quoting from the Book of Jubilees
For More Content Like this:
https://christopherenoch.org
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