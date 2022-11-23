Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
'You're A Fraud!'
65 views
channel image
Son of the Republic
Published 6 days ago |

FTX Total Collapse

* The media portrayed SBF as a hero.

* Not everyone fell for his scam.

* What a surprise — Dems refused to hear the ugly truth about a top donor, again.

* Creepy crypto fraudster was the Dems’ second-largest donor this election cycle.

The full version of this segment is linked below.


Tucker Carlson Tonight | 22 November 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6316039822112

Keywords
collapsecryptocurrencycorruptiontucker carlsonmoney launderingfraudelection interferencescamponzi schemeimplosionracketslush funddark moneysam bankman-friedftx crypto exchangeterrence duffychicago mercantile exchangecme group

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket