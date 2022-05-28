X22 REPORT Ep. 2785b - Durham Has The [DS] Players, Elite’s Panic, Nobody Escapes This

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Durham Has The [DS] Players, Elite’s Panic, Nobody Escapes This
The [DS] is panicking, Durham has the [DS] players exactly where he wants them. Kash Patel believes that convictions are more indictments are coming, buckle up the [DS] will fight back. WEF/Puppet masters are panicking, nobody is buying what they are selling, they are complaining that they 7 billion vaccines left over and the people do not want to take them. When this is all over nobody will escape this, nobody.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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