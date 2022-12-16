Create New Account
TPHR8504PL
zeusmining ASIC miner repair
Published Yesterday

TPHR8504PL MOS tubes, used for hash board repair. If the MOS tube is damaged, the voltage output by the power supply will not be able to supply power to the entire following domain through the MOS tube.Applications:

ASIC Miner hash board

High-Efficiency DC-DC Converters

Switching Voltage Regulators

Motor Drivers

Product Details:

https://www.zeusbtc.com/ASIC-Miner-Repair/Parts-Tools-Details.asp?ID=1187

#TPHR8504PL #chip #asicminer #zeusmining

chipzeusminingasicminertphr8504pl

