TPHR8504PL MOS tubes, used for hash board repair. If the MOS tube is damaged, the voltage output by the power supply will not be able to supply power to the entire following domain through the MOS tube.Applications:
ASIC Miner hash board
High-Efficiency DC-DC Converters
Switching Voltage Regulators
Motor Drivers
Product Details:
https://www.zeusbtc.com/ASIC-Miner-Repair/Parts-Tools-Details.asp?ID=1187
#TPHR8504PL #chip #asicminer #zeusmining
