BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger Blows the Lid off the GAVI and W.H.O. In February this year!
Signposts
Signposts
1807 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
208 views • July 26, 2021
Reiner Fuellmich and Viviane Fischer interviewing.

WHO insiders blow the whistle total immunity of BIll Gates through GAVI - world vaccine alliance.
Lawyer Dr. Reiner Fuellmich and lawyer Dr. Justus P. Hoffmann interviewing Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger and Dr.Silvia Behrendt on total immunity of Bill Gates through GAVI - world vaccine alliance/
A cut from Corona investigative committee Nr. 41

https://unige.academia.edu/AstridStuckelberger/CurriculumVitae?fbclid=IwAR3quT55QwKFORGEsibPNZNfGpm

Part 2 of the interview / 29-05-2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NEGse26N8AzJ/

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/who-chief-tedros-adhanom-ghebreyesus-may-face-genocide-charges-2fbfz7sff?fbclid=IwAR0Ib34bKng-PsOdFZbOUOQ-SVQMIajwtwjiOxXSfBo5NmC229IjAab_BYM

https://www.who.int/news/item/20-01-2021-who-information-notice-for-ivd-users-2020-05?fbclid=IwAR19f3bFkjLwoELkEStphb6s_YCIY2o7mn6UX_PCGwwpO5Q1AI0G7227AyA

The entire video of Corona investigative committee Nr. 41: https://www.bitchute.com/video/HRzK56BcrKjQ/

https://www.bitchute.com/video/MrM60cLxM6Gm/

https://www.bitchute.com/video/3WmorKkwfj4c/

LANCET admits - PCR testing is not the appropriate gold standard for evaluating a SARS-CoV-2 public health test.
For 1 year used the wrong methode to test people on covid 19
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(21)00425-6/fulltext?fbclid=IwAR2GKTiF-4Tjo5B1n_GRPY2sY5lTTO1UNuX1zwvzDQjHF6E8h5Xf75Nn3Sg

https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/01/15/who-changes-definition-of-herd-immunity.aspx?ui=57bf41d35439647102f5720e797b20397eab8970d57f32d7147eee0629b891f3&;cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art2ReadMore&cid=20210115&mid=DM765667&rid=1059215815&fbclid=IwAR2kNAG2r4Nk5WDDNwIcECnS6WSIoJjUULZ3nBSiylttpd2P1ks2yLg1keE

https://www.openpetition.eu/petition/online/stop-the-vaccination-certificate-in-the-eu?fbclid=IwAR1gB1sw86mxhEnsoPROfsuoP4WOXDSgGfwCcl6A5ZL74Q8BvjQIsrlMlus

https://www.who.int/bulletin/online_first/BLT.20.265892.pdf?fbclid=IwAR37HSL7jsTqmdb426qAn8XjuFFKtWwTvyAR-5c7mn2s3QydzEzaurEH01s

https://noorchashm.medium.com/a-letter-of-warning-to-fda-and-pfizer-on-the-immunological-danger-of-covid-19-vaccination-in-the-7d17d037982d

https://www.dropbox.com/s/fppjj8ytsknzq3l/WHO%20Change%20of%20the%20definition%20Immunity%20.JPG?dl=0

https://www.who.int/news-room/q-a-detail/herd-immunity-lockdowns-and-covid-19?fbclid=IwAR3_pkM1ZgoVhLEaJoTVWTxJsX_JPtOehnkEylifr_Obh9HYd7_2WIU_cTo

https://www.docdroid.net/aoZfG1E/the-sovereign-independent-june-2011-4th-edition-pdf

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/eci.13554?fbclid=IwAR2ff36mgB7n0wYKAXwPvwhe8ma11G_3FD_-ZgHU7jvK52Qlkce6zIceqIQ

Is a Mask That Covers the Mouth and Nose Free from Undesirable Side Effects in Everyday Use and Free of Potential Hazards?

https://www.mdpi.com/1660-4601/18/8/4344/htm

Here is a study from Wuhan were they followed up on about 10 million people. It shows that asymptotic positive tested people, tested with PCR test are incapable of spreading the Corona virus.

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-020-19802-w?fbclid=IwAR0-RMOGRpCv6f6PLAxTjnw8-hNCLqmilbUFxMi2iSZEAefZem4PVBD_mK4

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33113270/

https://corona-ausschuss.de/
https://www.astridstuckelberger.com/
https://www.gavi.org/

WHO insider Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger- interviewed on Jerm Warfare:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/NpUJRvPWVEHt/

Worse Than the Disease? Reviewing Some Possible Unintended Consequences of the mRNA Vaccines Against COVID-19:
https://ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/23/49

Statement by twenty one of Israel’s most decorated scientists and doctors:
https://www.pecc.org.il/docs/call%20to%20suspend%20vaccination%20eng.pdf?fbclid=IwAR3Afq5Lzh6Q5ObE-oJTd7Kj1W9nfgQ3Px30GHiAXYhR-0LReAlWDb93tLc

One more whistleblower:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dhLh1nMyuEOv/
Keywords
maskvaccineconspiracyaidsdnanihtesthivvirusbill gatesmagneticvaersgaviinjuredjabspikecontagioninjectioncoronaviruscovid 19pcrplandemicmrnablood clot
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Hidden Miracle of Naturopathy: How America&#8217;s Medical Monopoly Suppressed True Healing

The Hidden Miracle of Naturopathy: How America’s Medical Monopoly Suppressed True Healing

Mike Adams
Study Links Hinoki Root Essential Oil to Sleep Improvements in Small Trial

Study Links Hinoki Root Essential Oil to Sleep Improvements in Small Trial

Morgan S. Verity
Build a Healthy Plate Instead: Report Lists Six Foods That May Increase Cancer Risk

Build a Healthy Plate Instead: Report Lists Six Foods That May Increase Cancer Risk

Zoey Sky
U.S. children are exposed to hundreds of different pesticides, study reveals widespread contamination

U.S. children are exposed to hundreds of different pesticides, study reveals widespread contamination

Willow Tohi
Mamdani Administration Signs Two Contracts for Gender Procedures on Minors

Mamdani Administration Signs Two Contracts for Gender Procedures on Minors

Morgan S. Verity
Eight firefighters out of options as Supreme Court refuses religious vaccine exemption case

Eight firefighters out of options as Supreme Court refuses religious vaccine exemption case

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy