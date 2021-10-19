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Mark Of The Beast Officially Announced: Davos Group Rolls Out Vaccine Passports To Enforce Global Carbon Taxes To Restrict Travel - FULL SHOW 10/18/21
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421 views • October 19, 2021
Alex Jones breaks down how the Davos Group is pushing a UN plan to use worldwide “vaccine passports” to enforce global carbon taxes, which would make the cost of travel even more expensive. Also, Alex reveals the karmic calculus behind Colin Powell's death from COVID-19 complications- after taking his two doses of the coronavirus vaccine. Gerald Celente of Trends Research hosts the fourth and final hour, and he lays out where he sees the U.S. and global economy in the near future.
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