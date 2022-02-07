BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Will The Dollar CRASH? - MASSIVE Reset Of Economic System! - Will Gold BREAK OUT?
World Alternative Media
World Alternative MediaCheckmark Icon
2716 followers
Follow
6
Share
Report
2572 views • February 07, 2022
Find MORE info on Gold Royalty Corp HERE:
https://www.goldroyalty.com/
NYSE: GROY

This video was conducted on behalf of Gold Royalty Corp, and was funded by Gold Standard Media LLC and/or affiliates. For our full disclaimer, please visit
https://www.goldstandardir.com/gold-royalty-disclaimer-3/

STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:
http://wamsurvival.com/

GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1

JOIN US At Anarchapulco 2022:
https://wam1776--anarchapulco.thrivecart.com/anarchapulco-2022-vip/

OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/

Josh Sigurdson talks with David Garofalo of Gold Royalty Corp about the insane level of inflation people are currently facing and the notion of the Federal Reserve contemplating an interest rate hike in the middle of an economic crisis.
The dollar is being obliterated and the financial system worldwide is facing an imminent reset. How will gold fare in the face of this havoc?
In this video we talk about the economic crisis that's currently unfolding, where it's going and also how the gold royalty model provides extra unique opportunities.

Stay tuned for more from WAM!

FIND US on Gettr HERE:
https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia

See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/

JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia

JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/

JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson

JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0

BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia

JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314

FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media

FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson

JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!

LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/

Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia

DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]

Help keep independent media alive!

Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072

BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU

World Alternative Media
2022
Keywords
newscollapsecrasheconomyfederal reservemoneymarketsnwogoldeconomicssilverdebtfinanceinflationvoluntaryisminvestingend the fedprecious metalspowelljosh sigurdsonprintingwam
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Great Decentralization Transition: Why the Old System Is Dying and a New Era of Freedom Is Painfully Emerging

The Great Decentralization Transition: Why the Old System Is Dying and a New Era of Freedom Is Painfully Emerging

Mike Adams
Yttrium Export Controls Become Flashpoint as China Squeezes Western Supply Chains

Yttrium Export Controls Become Flashpoint as China Squeezes Western Supply Chains

Sterling Ashworth
UK Electricity Grid Expansion Estimated to Cost More Than £150 Billion

UK Electricity Grid Expansion Estimated to Cost More Than £150 Billion

Belle Carter
Shipping giants throttle capacity as freight costs explode, and consumers will foot the bill just in time for the holidays

Shipping giants throttle capacity as freight costs explode, and consumers will foot the bill just in time for the holidays

Lance D Johnson
China’s Holdings of U.S. Debt Fall to 18-Year Low

China’s Holdings of U.S. Debt Fall to 18-Year Low

Sterling Ashworth
Polymarket Faces Alleged $10M Stolen-Card Fraud; CFTC Said to Investigate

Polymarket Faces Alleged $10M Stolen-Card Fraud; CFTC Said to Investigate

Sterling Ashworth
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy