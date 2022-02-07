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Will The Dollar CRASH? - MASSIVE Reset Of Economic System! - Will Gold BREAK OUT?
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2572 views • February 07, 2022
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Josh Sigurdson talks with David Garofalo of Gold Royalty Corp about the insane level of inflation people are currently facing and the notion of the Federal Reserve contemplating an interest rate hike in the middle of an economic crisis.
The dollar is being obliterated and the financial system worldwide is facing an imminent reset. How will gold fare in the face of this havoc?
In this video we talk about the economic crisis that's currently unfolding, where it's going and also how the gold royalty model provides extra unique opportunities.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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World Alternative Media
2022
https://www.goldroyalty.com/
NYSE: GROY
This video was conducted on behalf of Gold Royalty Corp, and was funded by Gold Standard Media LLC and/or affiliates. For our full disclaimer, please visit
https://www.goldstandardir.com/gold-royalty-disclaimer-3/
STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:
http://wamsurvival.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
JOIN US At Anarchapulco 2022:
https://wam1776--anarchapulco.thrivecart.com/anarchapulco-2022-vip/
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson talks with David Garofalo of Gold Royalty Corp about the insane level of inflation people are currently facing and the notion of the Federal Reserve contemplating an interest rate hike in the middle of an economic crisis.
The dollar is being obliterated and the financial system worldwide is facing an imminent reset. How will gold fare in the face of this havoc?
In this video we talk about the economic crisis that's currently unfolding, where it's going and also how the gold royalty model provides extra unique opportunities.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
FIND US on Gettr HERE:
https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2022
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