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Donald Trump’s Road To The White House | Roger Stone and Stefan Molyneux
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
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41 views • November 24, 2021
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/StefanMolyneux
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3357/donald-trump-accepts-republican-nomination-at-rnc-roger-stone-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3357-donald-trump-accepts-republican-nomination-at-rnc-roger-stone-and-stefan-molyneux

The news cycle over the last week has been flooded with fascinating stories all related to the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio. Famed political operative Roger Stone joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the long read to Donald Trump’s entry into electoral politics, the political suicide of Ted Cruz, the role of Ivanka, Tiffany, Eric and Don, Jr. during the Republican convention, the Melania Trump plagiarism controversy and the truth about the confrontation between Roger, Alex Jones and The Young Turks!

Roger Stone is a well-known political operative and pundit. A veteran of nine national presidential campaigns and has served as a senior campaign aide to three Republican presidents. He is author of the New York Times bestseller “The Man Who Killed Kennedy: The Case Against LBJ,” as well as “The Clintons' War on Women” and “Jeb! and the Bush Crime Family: The Inside Story of an American Dynasty.”

Jeb! and the Bush Crime Family: The Inside Story of an American Dynasty: http://www.fdrurl.com/bush-crime-family

The Clintons' War on Women: http://www.fdrurl.com/clintons-war-on-women

The Man Who Killed Kennedy: The Case Against LBJ: http://www.fdrurl.com/who-killed-kennedy

For more information from Roger Stone, go to: http://www.rogerstone.com and http://www.stonezone.com

Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate

Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com

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trumpwhite houseroger stonestefan molyneux
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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