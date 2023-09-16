DAVID WILCOCK WHY ALL THE EVIL NOW!

FOR THE MOST PART AGREE WITH DAVID'S PREMISE CONCERNING HIS CONCEPT OF REALTY. HOWEVER, ALL OF US MUST DO OUR OWN RESEARCH TO FIND OUR OWN TRUTH IN LIFE. ONE THING FOR SURE WE ARE IN THE TRIBULATION AND HELL ON EARTH IS RIGHT AT OUR DOORSTEP. IT'S TIME TO PREP, PRAY AND GET THE HELL OUT OF THE WAY. WAKEUP! THE OCCULT ELITE ARE OUT TO MURDER ALL OF US NOW...