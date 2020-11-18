2016 Biden-Poroshenko Phone Convo

This is an older phone call between Joe Biden and Petro Poroshenko back in November of 2016



It's never too old to revisit. We must constantly re-dredge up the corruption so we don't forget, and others who are just waking up can see how long they've been duped.



Biden - "This is getting very, very close to what I don't want to have happen. I don't want Trump to get in a position where he thinks he's about to buy on to a policy where the financial system is going to collapse and he's going to be looked to pour more money into Ukraine. That's how he'll think about it before he gets sophisticated enough to know the detail. So, anything you can do to push the PrivatBank to closure so that the IMF loan comes forward I would respectfully suggest is critically important to your economic as well as physical security."



Notice in the bottom of this it says Part 2. If you can find the other ones post up a link and I will add it.



Thank you all. Keep fighting the good fight!



KSPRY