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Political Stockholm Syndrome | Rev. C.L. Bryant and Stefan Molyneux
Stefan Molyneux
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13 views • September 21, 2020
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3892/political-stockholm-syndrome-rev-cl-bryant-and-stefan-molyneux-
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3892-political-stockholm-syndrome-rev-cl-bryant-and-stefan-molyneux

While the Democratic Party treats the black community as a monolith of voters that they can mistreat and ignore, facts and evidence continue to highlight the lip-service of liberal politicians. Rev. C.L. Bryant joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the trajectory of the black community, trading freedom to comfort, the dangers of fatherlessness and a unique perspective on political Stockholm syndrome.

Rev. C.L. Bryant is the host of the C.L. Bryant Show, founding member of the American Voice PAC, Senior Fellow at FreedomWorks and the host of the powerful documentary “Runaway Slave: From Tyranny to Liberty.”

Website: http://www.theclbryantshow.com
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/RevCLBryant

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Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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