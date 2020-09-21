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Political Stockholm Syndrome | Rev. C.L. Bryant and Stefan Molyneux
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13 views • September 21, 2020
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3892/political-stockholm-syndrome-rev-cl-bryant-and-stefan-molyneux-
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3892-political-stockholm-syndrome-rev-cl-bryant-and-stefan-molyneux
While the Democratic Party treats the black community as a monolith of voters that they can mistreat and ignore, facts and evidence continue to highlight the lip-service of liberal politicians. Rev. C.L. Bryant joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the trajectory of the black community, trading freedom to comfort, the dangers of fatherlessness and a unique perspective on political Stockholm syndrome.
Rev. C.L. Bryant is the host of the C.L. Bryant Show, founding member of the American Voice PAC, Senior Fellow at FreedomWorks and the host of the powerful documentary “Runaway Slave: From Tyranny to Liberty.”
Website: http://www.theclbryantshow.com
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/RevCLBryant
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3892/political-stockholm-syndrome-rev-cl-bryant-and-stefan-molyneux-
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3892-political-stockholm-syndrome-rev-cl-bryant-and-stefan-molyneux
While the Democratic Party treats the black community as a monolith of voters that they can mistreat and ignore, facts and evidence continue to highlight the lip-service of liberal politicians. Rev. C.L. Bryant joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the trajectory of the black community, trading freedom to comfort, the dangers of fatherlessness and a unique perspective on political Stockholm syndrome.
Rev. C.L. Bryant is the host of the C.L. Bryant Show, founding member of the American Voice PAC, Senior Fellow at FreedomWorks and the host of the powerful documentary “Runaway Slave: From Tyranny to Liberty.”
Website: http://www.theclbryantshow.com
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/RevCLBryant
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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