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GEAH I - Brecht Arnaert: "Wat is de definitie van gezondheid?" (Lezing)
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6 views • November 23, 2020
Op zondag 8 november 2020 ging de eerste Aflevering door van het seminarie "Gezondheid, een andere hypothese". In deze sessie wordt de vraag behandeld: "Wat is de definitie van gezondheid", en het korte antwoord is dat een definitie onmogelijk is, omdat gezondheid een transcendentale notie is. Eerst wordt uitgelegd wat daarmee wordt bedoeld, daarna wordt Zelf-heling als universeel principe toegelicht, en finaal wordt aangetoond dat indien niet vertrokken wordt van de holistische visie op gezondheid, de medische wetenschap eindigt in contradictie en absurditeit.
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