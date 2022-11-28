Warning! TikTok Is Digital Fentanyl

https://gnews.org/articles/538353
Summary：11/27/2022 TikTok is digital fentanyl addicting the kids and just like actual fentanyl. It ultimately goes back to the Chinese Communist Party. TikTok should be banned.
