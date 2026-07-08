Aurora The Voice That Refused to Stay Silent

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Most people know Aurora for her beautiful voice. But her biggest impact may have nothing to do with music.
Why has this Norwegian artist become one of the most talked-about voices on topics like nature, humanity, and social change?
The full story might surprise you.
🎧 Listen to the full podcast episode through the link in the description.
https://open.spotify.com/episode/4rDwm8MHnty1ClBSCKny63?si=6e124bb5fae840bf
#auroraaksnes
#MusicHistory
#singersongwriter
#indiepop
#humanrights
#musicpodcast
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