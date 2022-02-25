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Vladimir Putin's Speech on Ukraine and US Foreign Policy and NATO - 24 February 2022
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1826 views • February 25, 2022
It is ESSENTIAL that people watch Putin's speach that he made today. He drops truth bomb after truth bomb. He actually does not declare war on Ukraine. He clearly declares war on the NWO. He explains how it got to this point. Whether someone is pro or anti Ukraine (I have Ukrainian heritage and love the Ukrainian country and people), it is essential that you listen to Putin's speaches to get some clarity at least, for the other side of the story. What people are listening to on MSM and even North American alternative media is total lies and they are leaving out very important elements of this story. I can't vouch for the translation but watched it in both french and english translations and it seems accurate. ( Im Currently Contacting A Russian Friend If It Tunrs Out Not Accurate I Will Deleted It )
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1qS6J-WbTD8&;list=PLfjUZBysau_p-zvDsgIEvFlXTy1e9v7gy&index=10&t=55s
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1qS6J-WbTD8&;list=PLfjUZBysau_p-zvDsgIEvFlXTy1e9v7gy&index=10&t=55s
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Together We Stand 🌎✌️
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