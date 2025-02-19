Chapter Three: Colossians

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
#colossians #chapterthree #Jesus #bibleteaching #history #christianity #christian #gerrybessent #ChartridgeMissionChurch #chesham
In the penultimate part of a series on Colossians, Gerry Bessent concentrates on the amazing truths contained in the third chapter. Gerry helpfully recaps the previous two sermons in this well-loved series and looks ahead to King Jesus's glorious Millenial reign.