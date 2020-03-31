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AMERICAN COUNTDOWN FULL SHOW: PANDEMIC MORE PANIC THAN PLAGUE
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82 views • March 31, 2020
Official models makes absurd claims that defy history — tune into this maiden transmission from 7-9 PM CST hosted by constitutional lawyer Robert Barnes now!
In this premiere broadcast of American Countdown, constitutional lawyer Robert Barnes breaks down how the media is misreading coronavirus data to generate the maximum hysteria possible. Filmmaker Mike Cernovich joins the show to discuss the effects COVID-19 has had on the global supply chain and what aspects may have been contrived by China and the globalists to damage the U.S. economy. Tune in Monday-Thursday from 7-9 PM to get the Barnes perspective!
“The ability of this Constitutional Republic to sustain itself is contingent upon us stopping this virus,” Barnes said. “Because the ‘cure’ will kill us economically and constitutionally if it lasts much longer.”
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In this premiere broadcast of American Countdown, constitutional lawyer Robert Barnes breaks down how the media is misreading coronavirus data to generate the maximum hysteria possible. Filmmaker Mike Cernovich joins the show to discuss the effects COVID-19 has had on the global supply chain and what aspects may have been contrived by China and the globalists to damage the U.S. economy. Tune in Monday-Thursday from 7-9 PM to get the Barnes perspective!
“The ability of this Constitutional Republic to sustain itself is contingent upon us stopping this virus,” Barnes said. “Because the ‘cure’ will kill us economically and constitutionally if it lasts much longer.”
💲 SUPPORT/DONATIONS 💲
Fighting to keep all Infowars content on banned platforms like Youtube/Twitter/Periscope etc. If you want to continue see Infowars on these banned platforms please subscribe so you can help fight the good fight.
• Donate to:
• Cash Me - http://bit.ly/2Q0rXcq
• PayPal - http://bit.ly/2sdO5Hc
◄◄ Subscribe to my Subscribestar account if you can do a monthly donation! ►►
• Subscribestar: - http://bit.ly/35YelE5
🎙️ LIVE BROADCASTS 📢
• Vaughn: https://vaughn.live/theresistance1776
• BT: https://bittube.tv/profile/TheResistance1776/livestream
• Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/resistance1776
• Periscope: https://www.periscope.tv/TR76News
• VK: https://vk.com/TheResistance1776
•https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcev0nOYO1CNrbnIQ_XjZew
📹 Full IW Shows (Commercial Free) 📹
• YT: https://youtube.com/channel/UC1DCHDbh20A0tgDNrifD9xg
• Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/americanpatriot
• Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/theresistance1776/
• UGEtube: https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@TheResistance1776
• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TR76NewsIII
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