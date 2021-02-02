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The Kristen Perspective: 'Munchausen By Proxy & the Web of Lies'
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682 views • February 02, 2021
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Real Deal Media Presents: The Kristen Perspective
A fresh look at just how we lost our way into the COVID-19 Never Ending Nightmare from
the perspective of RDM's very own Kristen Meghan.
As an industrial hygienist, Kristen brings a very much need voice to the overly saturated
and educated field of prestige. As many people continuously reveal themselves as patients of mental disorders, or as Kristen Meghan describes it, "Munchausen by Proxy Syndrome" the self evident truth of what's right in front becomes clearer everyday.
That something is that, it's not that we're getting smarter, a strong minority of us never lost grip of our common sense.
PayPal.me/TheRealDeanRyan / Venmo @TheRealDeanRyan
CashApp $TheRealDeanRyan - Visit RealDealMedia.com/SHOP
Real Deal Media Presents: The Kristen Perspective
A fresh look at just how we lost our way into the COVID-19 Never Ending Nightmare from
the perspective of RDM's very own Kristen Meghan.
As an industrial hygienist, Kristen brings a very much need voice to the overly saturated
and educated field of prestige. As many people continuously reveal themselves as patients of mental disorders, or as Kristen Meghan describes it, "Munchausen by Proxy Syndrome" the self evident truth of what's right in front becomes clearer everyday.
That something is that, it's not that we're getting smarter, a strong minority of us never lost grip of our common sense.
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