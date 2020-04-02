LOVE ALL LIFE Fear No Death (4) Universal Truth

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LOVE ALL LIFE Fear No Death Part 4 Universal Truths These are like a code of ethics that helps us all get along with peace and respect on this planet. These standards go beyond politics, religion, dogma, and culture. It ensures that we encourage freewill and freedom for everyone without slavery, manipulation, and suppression.
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http://www.humanprogression.org
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Daniel Nemes
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